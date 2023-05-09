The foldable Raleigh Modum is a compact ebike with rotatable handlebars

British cycle brand Raleigh has revealed its latest e-bike. The Modum is a powerful and compact electric bike with a wide range of accessories you can clip on and carry chunky loads.

Ideally suited for cities and towns, the e-bike has 20-inch wheels and an aluminium 6061 compact frame. It’s small enough to carry on public transport and into narrow spaces thanks to quick-release handlebars that twist 180 degrees.

The Modum is powered by a Bosch BRS3 motor. The 500wh integrated battery requires just five hours of charging for 100 hours of fun. It’s enough for a week of short commutes or a weekend of adventure.

Raleigh Modum: ready wherever you wish to go

Other features on the Modum include integrated Litemove SE90 front and Spanninga Pimento rear lights and SKS mudguards. You’ll also find reliable Shimano disc brakes and a Shimano Nexus 5 gear hub. For added flexibility, the rear rack is compatible with Mounting Is Key (MIK), a click system that supports various luggage options. The bike also includes an aluminum kick-stand and Selle Royal Vivo Ergo saddle.

As an added feature, when ordering the Raleigh Modum you can choose a basket, bag, or case to compliment your style. Buy all three and you’re always ready for travel to the market or to carry your dog.

The Raleigh Modum and corresponding accessories will be available in stores and online from late May. It’s priced at £3,400.

