Six reasons why you need a projector instead of a TV

Time was, if you wanted to watch telly at home, the humble CRT was the only option (considerable "junk in the trunk" included). Then, before even flat-panel televisions, older projectors promised cinematic thrills at home in exchange for tens of thousands of pounds and the pain of a bulky box that required a gantry to install.

Today, we’re spoiled for choice. Flat-panel TVs, even at the low-end, do a great job of pumping out Netflix and video game pixels at 4K resolution and at a hefty screen-size. But what if you wanted to go big? Really big? An 88-inch TV from Samsung costs a whopping £4,449, while a 77-inch OLED from LG costs £7,999. And a 100-inch TV? Forget about it.

Fortunately, thanks to some clever pixel trickery known as "pixel shifting” or “XPR” technology, you can skip the TV and go straight to a true 4K projector that casts a whopping 100-inch image.

Still not convinced? Here are six reasons (and a handy video) why 2018 is the year of the projector.