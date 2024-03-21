Polar’s latest rugged smartwatch is an Apple Watch Ultra rival

If you’re someone who lives in the outdoors, you’re probably eyeing up an adventure companion for your wrist. Garmin’s range and the Apple Watch Ultra are top picks for durable smartwatches. But Polar’s latest release fancies itself an ultra-durable and extremely capable outdoor sports watch. The Grit X2 Pro is Polar’s most premium outdoor watch to date, and packs plenty of features to track all manner of activities.

This isn’t just any old ticker. The Grit X2 Pro is Polar’s most premium outdoor smartwatch. It packs a vibrant 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen for you to keep an eye on things. And it’s not just any glass covering this display; it’s sapphire crystal. Combine that with a high-strength stainless-steel casing, and you’ve got a watch that’s as tough as it is sleek. Despite all this ruggedness, this Polar smartwatch looks like it’s been cutting rather than bulking. It weights just 79g and is only 13.4mm thick.

Now, for explorers who measure their worth in altitude gained and trails conquered, the Grit X2 Pro is your new best friend. It’s got dual-frequency GPS that helps you both track your activities and navigate. And with offline maps and robust navigation tools, getting lost is so last season. You can take it just about anywhere, too, thanks to an operating temperature range from -20 to 50 Celsius, and WR100 water-resistance up to 100m. And don’t worry about rushing home, this tracker can squeeze out 263 hours of tracking battery, or 29 days in smartwatch mode.

Play

This watch isn’t just for looking pretty and pointing you north. It’s packed with Polar’s latest biosensing technologies, courtesy of Polar Elixir. We’re talking fourth-gen heart rate tracking, wrist-based ECG readings, and even SpO2 blood oxygen levels. And for those who take their sleep as seriously as their workouts, it’ll monitor your nightly skin temperature too.

Polar didn’t stop there, it also created a Titan edition of the Grit X2 Pro. This version comes with all the bells and whistles of the standard edition but throws aerospace titanium into the mix for good measure. It’s lighter, it’s stronger, and it comes with a leather wristband that’s got anti-bacterial cork lining.

Fancy slapping this ultra-durable smartwatch on your wrist? The Polar Grit X2 Pro is available to pre-order directly from the brand until 2 April, with general sales kicking off on 3 April. It’s available in Night Black or Stone-Gray starting at £649 or from £749 for the Titan edition. And for those who want to take their training to the next level, there’s a bundle with the Grit X2 Pro and a Polar H10 heart rate sensor for £689.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home