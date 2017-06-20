Paralenz Dive Camera gets down, deeper and down (and records it all in 4K)

Taking your GoPro for a snorkelling session? Pah! Oh, sure, your fancy Hero 5 can capture 4K footage down to 10m without a housing - but beside this dedicated diving cam it’ll look like a leaky shoe at the bottom of the local pond. The Paralenz Dive Camera (€649) will keep capturing 4K at 30fps all the way down to 200m below the surface - without a housing. Better still, any close encounters of the squid kind will look just as they should thanks to depth-controlled colour correction, while depth and temperature overlays mean you prove to your scuba buddies just how low you can go. Pair it with the 3rd Person Viewer (€89) for seatastic selfies.