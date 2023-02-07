OnePlus Pad is a big screen, big battery tablet

OnePlus has made the jump from phones to tablets with the OnePlus Pad, the firm’s first worldwide go at a big-screen gadget. Revealed at the firm’s Cloud 11 event in New Delhi, alongside the OnePlus 11 smartphone and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 true wireless in-ears, the OnePlus Pad packs MediaTek silicon and a super-high refresh rate screen.

The CNC machined aluminium slate arrives in distinctive Halo Green colours, with an elliptical engraved pattern on the rear OnePlus calls “Star Orbit” circling a centrally-mounted camera. It has a similar circular bump to the black hole-inspired module seen on the OnePlus 11, only here it contains a single 13MP snapper (with LED flash). There’s also an 8MP front-facing selfie cam.

Bezels are a slender 6.54mm on all sides, with 2.5D glass to give a premium look and feel, so the front is comprised almost entirely of screen. The 11.61in LCD display has an unusual 7:5 aspect ratio and sharp 2.8k resolution, along with a rapid 144Hz refresh rate. It’s paired to stereo speakers that can play Dolby Atmos audio, so should be quite the entertainment machine.

Underneath, power comes from a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU, paired to 12GB of RAM. There’s currently no word on how much on-board storage you can expect, although that’ll likely vary between regions. It’ll run Android, naturally, and OnePlus is promising ‘seamless connectivity’ with its most recent smartphones. That includes cellular data sharing for staying connected when away from Wi-Fi.

Film fans can apparently expect more than 14 hours of video playback from the 9510mAh battery, which supports 67W rapid charging over USB-C.

Productivity-minded purchasers will also want the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard (not to be confused with the OnePlus Featuring Keyboard, also announced at the Cloud 11 event), which hooks onto the Pad with pogo pins for battery sharing and instant pairing. There’s also a OnePlus Stylo digital stylus for note-taking and sketching.

There’s no word on when the OnePlus Pad will go on sale, in which territories, or what it will cost. But as the firm’s first foray into the tablet world, you can expect it to try to undercut big hitters like Apple and Samsung – just like it did (to great success) with its phones.