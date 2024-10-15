One of the best sounding speakers has an even better version

Bowers & Wilkins is known for its rather exceptional gear; from top headphones to in-car audio, the brand certainly knows what its doing. You may recognise the name from one of the most iconic and best sounding speakers – the Zeppelin. And now, that speaker sounds even better, thanks to a new Pro model.

The new Pro Edition maintains the same blimp-shaped silhouette but gets a few tweaks that should make even the snootiest audiophile sit up and take notice. For starters, it’s all about the finish. You’ve now got two new swanky options: Solar Gold and Space Grey. There’s also a downlight that lets you pick from 15 different colours – because who doesn’t want their speaker to give off the vibe of a posh nightclub? You can even adjust the brightness.

But the upgrades aren’t just skin deep. Inside, the Zeppelin Pro Edition comes equipped with Bowers & Wilkins’ Titanium Dome tweeter technology – borrowed straight from their multi-award-winning 600 Series. These little beauties are slapped right at the edges of the enclosure and are fully isolated. This means you won’t get any annoying vibrations messing up your listening experience.

You’ll also find B&W’s proprietary Fixed Suspension Transducer technology on the 90mm midrange drivers. The brand has even tweaked the cone damping for a more open midrange sound. Then there’s the subwoofer. Sitting bang in the middle of this speaker is a 150mm monster designed to pump out refined, deep bass without causing your precious Zeppelin to wobble about.

It’s not just about sound, either. The Zeppelin Pro Edition is here to fill every corner of your home with that same sonic brilliance. You can link it up with other Zeppelins in a multiroom set-up so that you’re drowning in high-res audio. Stream directly via AirPlay 2, Bluetooth aptX Adaptive, or Spotify Connect. It also links up with the B&W Music app, giving you access to the top streaming services.

So, how much for all this high-tech indulgence? The Zeppelin Pro Edition is available now in your choice of Solar Gold or Space Grey. You can snag one from B&W’s website for the tidy sum of $799/£699.