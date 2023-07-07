Nothing is back in black with new Ear 2 edition

Prefer your transparent true wireless earbuds to stay on the subtle side? Good news: Nothing has finally revealed a black version of its Ear 2 in-ears, swapping a distinctive white hue for a smoky matte finish that’ll let you go under the radar when wearing them out in public. The new colourway also brings some extra EQ options, which will roll out to existing Ear 2 owners.

The overall look of the Ear 2 ‘buds hasn’t changed, meaning see-through stems that show off the inner workings and a flip-top case to keep them in. They’ve got the same 11.6mm custom drivers, and support LHDC Bluetooth streaming, personalised ANC and personalised sound profiles just like the white version.

The biggest upgrade is a new Advanced Equaliser, which brings an 8-band EQ to the Nothing X companion app for more granular control over sound. Users can share their presets through a download or QR code. It’ll work with all Ear 2 versions, as well as the Ear Stick.

Ear Stick has been given some extra attention with a new Noise Reduction setting, which offsets some of the ambient sound leakage that comes with a half in-ear design. The new option should appear in the Nothing X app once updated to the latest version.

Right now Ear 2 Black is exclusive to the nothing.tech website, with wider availability from the 21st of July. They’ll also be available in-person, from Nothing’s London store and a pop-up kiosk in New York, on the 13th of July.

If you want a pair they’ll set you back the same as the OG white Ear 2, meaning £129 in the UK and $149 in the US.