Dell updates its Inspiron laptop line with latest-gen Intel or AMD processors

Dell has introduced four updated laptops. The Inspiron 14 Plus, Inspiron 16 Plus, Inspiron 14 2-in-1, and Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptops feature the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors.

Thanks to the latest chips, both offer better graphics and battery life than their predecessors. They start at $750/£649 with some models already available for order or shipment.

Inspiron 14 Plus and Inspiron 16 Plus

The Inspiron 14 Plus and Inspiron 16 Plus offer 13th Gen Intel Core H-series or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors, though you can upgrade to Nvidia RTX graphics should you wish.

They’re also available with displays capable of 120Hz refresh rates, plus there’s a Full HD webcam and AI-enhanced noise reduction on the dual mics

Both models come equipped with up to four speakers that deliver exceptional audio quality thanks to Dolby Atmos and Waves MaxxAudio Pro audio.

You can choose from a range of Intel models, including the Intel Core i5-13500H (18MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 12 cores) and 13th Generation Intel Core i7-13700H (24MB Cache, up to 5 GHz, 14 cores). Alternatively, the AMD options include AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS 6-core/12-thread or AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS 8-core/16-thread chips.

Additionally, there are offer varying storage options of 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB, as well as various memory options.

The Inspiron 14 Plus is available beginning June 6, starting at $1,425/£1,129 while the Inspiron 16 Plus is available to purchase starting on July 4, with pricing to follow.

Inspiron 14 2-in-1 and Inspiron 16 2-in-1

If you want a 2-in-1 laptop, the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 and Inspiron 16 2-in-1 definitely provide food for thought. Again each comes with either 13th Gen Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors. If you’re looking for one of the larger models with Intel, you’ll be waiting much longer though, as you’ll hear.

These laptops now offer Dolby Atmos audio. The 14-inch model launches in Platinum Silver or Lavender Blue. Meanwhile, the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 will be available in Platinum Silver or Dark River Blue. Depending on the configuration, the 2-in-1 laptops offer the Microsoft Windows 11 S Mode, Microsoft Windows 11 Home, or Microsoft Windows 11 Pro.

You can configure your laptop to include 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or a speedy 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe drive. Various memory configurations are also available and vary by chip.

The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 with 13th Gen Intel Core is available now starting at $1,170/£929. The AMD Ryzen 7000 Series begins at $750/£649. The Inspiron 16 2-in-1 with 13th Gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 7000 Series won’t arrive until October. The prices for these models haven’t been announced.

