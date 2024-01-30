Stuff

Naim’s Uniti Nova PE music streamer has a whopping 150W of power per channel

The “PE” stands for Power Edition. Which makes sense.

Esat Dedezade
Fans of Naim’s award-winning Uniti range with a hunger for more power will be more than pleased to hear that the company has launched the Uniti Nova PE — an eye-catching music streamer that packs 150W of power per channel, versus the regular Nova’s 80W per channel offering.

That’s almost twice as much power, if you’re counting, allowing users to hook up some seriously beefy speakers to envelop their room with a cavalcade of high-end sound. As with the original Nova streamer, there are plenty of connectivity options on offer, including Wi-Fi streaming for popular services like Tidal Connect, Spotify, Qobuz, Apple Music, and more. Chromecast, AirPlay 2, UPnP, and Roon Ready features are present and accounted for as well, while a headphone output takes care of private listening desires.

You’ll also find two USB-A inputs for hooking up external drives, along with a smattering of optical and coaxial ports, and BNC and HDMI inputs thrown in for good measure. Naturally, multi-room audio support for existing Naim players is also included, as is aptX Adaptive Bluetooth. 

All of this is packed into a unit that looks as good as you’d expect, considering the brand’s reliable attention to design and detail. That means brushed aluminium for the casing, with a wonderfully satisfying volume dial, and a 5in touchscreen and remote for more control options.

As long as you’re not fussed by the switch to class D amplification from Class AB (we can’t imagine Naim releasing a subpar audio experience despite the change), then this could be the best addition to your high-end setup to date. You’ll be paying a hefty price for it though, with an RRP of $10000/£8600 when it launches in mid-February.

