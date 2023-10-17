Logitech packs AI into its Zone Wireless 2 headset for better work calls

We get it – work tech is never exciting. But if you’re sat with a headset on all day to battle through work calls, isn’t it best to have one of the best options around? Enter Logitech’s new Zone Wireless 2 headset. This top-of-the-line colourful headset packs on-board AI for better noise cancellation. It also packs plenty of other smarts.

Headlining this headset is new AI smarts. Logitech packs AI on-board this headset, meaning every happens on the device. Plenty of nifty microphones capture your voice to cancel out background noises or nearby conversations. That’s all well and good, but the Zone Wireless 2 goes a step further. Using Logi Tune, AI can cancel out noises from the other end of the call – even if that person isn’t wearing a noise-cancelling headset. The software can pick out conversations, keyboard clicks, and other distracting noises.

And using similar tech, you benefit from excellent active noise cancellation. When you switch it on, the headset will tune out the noise from your surroundings. Transparency mode lets you quickly get back to your environment when you need to. When you set up the headset, Logitech will tune the device for your ears based on your hearing preferences.

The Zone Wireless 2 packs plenty of other goodies as well. There’s multipoint Bluetooth, so you can easily switch between your headset and computer audio, and avoid dropping a signal. Battery life will last for up to 40 hours, so you can almost get through the working week before recharging. There are touch and swipe controls on the earcups, and the headset will even automatically play or pause audio when you take your headset off.

Want to upgrade your WFH day with Logitech’s latest headset? The Zone Wireless 2 is available directly from the brand in either Graphite, Off-White, or Rose for $299/£300, with options available for businesses.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home