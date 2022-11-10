Light angle: Nanoleaf launches Lines Squared LED bars

Colour-changing LED enthusiast Nanoleaf has expanded its Lines range of modular lighting strips with right-angled connectors. Got a gaming space that needs brightening up, or fancy turning your living room into a modern art installation? The Nanoleaf Lines Squared have got you covered.

By swapping the 60º hexagon connectors of the original Lines for new 90º square ones, the new kit should make it a lot easier to create clean lines around door frames and wall corners, as well as open up more geometric possibilities for anyone feeling particularly creative.

Each kit comes with four light strips, down from nine in the OG Lines – although pricing has also dropped from £180 to £90 for a starter kit. Anyone with an existing Lines install can also mix and match the two sets for larger or more complex patterns.

Like before the new kit is compatible with all the major smart home controllers and voice assistant apps, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings. Nanoleaf’s own dedicated app can also tweak colours and brightness on the fly, create and save multiple lighting scenes, or sync the lights to any playing music.

They also double as a Thread Border Router, which should improve the connection of any other Thread-compatible smart home kit, and support the new Matter smart home standard.

Nanoleaf Lines Squared is on sale in Europe right now, and up for pre-order in the UK directly from the Nanoleaf website. Shipping is expected by the end of November. A starter kit containing four strips, four connectors and a power brick will set you back £90/€100, while expansion packs cost £50/€60 each.