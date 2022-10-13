The best smart light bulbs 2022: banish the darkness with Alexa, Google and Siri

Nanoleaf Essentials LED Bulb

Despite having the reputable Nanoleaf name behind it, this smart bulb is very reasonably priced, and manages to stand out from the crowd with a unique geometric design.

The bulb surface features multiple eye-catching facets, while full RGB functionality provides more than 16 million colours at your disposal. And if you can’t tell the difference between coral red and ever-so-slightly-redder coral red, then we don’t know what to tell you.

Naturally, this is an option that will slot seamlessly into any existing Nanoleaf setup (with support for all three major smart assistants), so if you’ve got a gaming den that’s hankering for some lighting beyond funky wall panels, this is the bulb for you.

Philips Hue Edison Bulb

Philips’ traditional spiral bulb is a perfect accent piece for rooms or lamps where the bulb itself becomes a covetable ornament in its own right. Shedding the boring plain design of most of its peers, the spiral LED light fixture adds a dash of old-fashioned style, while the internals hide the real brains.

As with most Philips Hue products though, those brains need the Hue Hub to reach their full potential. In other words, while you can directly control the light via Bluetooth, you’ll need the Hub to unlock Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant voice commands.

This makes most of Philips’ smart lighting a bit less affordable, especially as the base prices of each bulb tend to be higher, but there’s no arguing their quality. And if you’re already a Hue Household, then it makes perfect sense to stay in one convenient ecosystem.

Lepro Wi-Fi Smart Spotlight Bulbs

Bulbs are cool and all, but true minimalism connoisseurs know that flush spotlights are where the real design smarts come into play. Or not. Everyone’s opinion is perfectly valid. But we digress.

If you’re all about that spotlight life though, then this four-pack from Lepro should let you easily glitz up your ceilings, at a minimal cost. With full RGB capability, you can mix things up from calming warm white to fluorescent rave at the touch of an in-app button — though you might find Alexa and Google Assistant support more convenient.

Bluetooth support is also included, and everything operates without a hub for extra simplicity. They’re dimmable too, making them ideal for those groggy mornings when your eyes haven’t quite adjusted to reality.