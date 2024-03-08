LG’s newest portable speaker also plays nice with its portable TV

If you’re looking for a new portable speaker, there are tons of options to pick from. But how about having a portable speaker that you can use on a screen as well as taking on the go? That’s what LG’s latest offering promises. The StanbyMe XT7 is a portable speaker that pumps out excellent sound. But it also plays nice with the StanbyMe portable TV, bringing the same high-quality audio to your on-the-go viewing.

Whether you’re lounging in your living room or hosting a barbecue in your backyard, this speaker is designed to enhance your audio-visual experience. It packs 20mm dual speakers for stereo sound, which is optimised for content by the a7 Gen 6 AI processor. While it’s an excellent portable speaker, the real magic happens when you pair it with a StanbyMe portable screen.

Together, they create an entertainment duo that’s hard to beat. With seamless pairing and intuitive control, switching between your binge-watching sessions and music streaming becomes as effortless as flicking a switch. To make audio stand out, LG has crammed in the Wow Orchestra feature. It ensures the speaker and screen’s built-in audio system harmonise for rich, immersive sound.

But what if you’re a lone wolf? Fear not. The StanbyMe speaker is just as impressive on its own, ready to follow you to the ends of the earth. Or at least until the battery runs out. Speaking of which, with an IPX5 rating and up to 16 hours of playback, this portable sound-box is built for endurance. Edge lighting adds to its charm, ensuring that it’s not just heard but also seen, setting the mood with its subtle yet captivating lighting effects. The speaker is a svelte companion, measuring 78mm x 326mm and 87mm in thickness, and weighing just 0.9kg.

Fancy a portable speaker you can take inside and out? The LG StanbyMe XT7 speaker is available to order in the US and Korea directly from the brand. It’ll set you back $200 and comes in white. LG will roll it out to other regions later this year.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home