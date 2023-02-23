Leica D-Lux 007 edition has a license to still

In James Bond’s line of work, a red dot usually means you’re on the business end of a sniper’s scope. It’s much more desirable in the photography world, where it forms Leica’s iconic logo. The camera maker has teamed up with the long-running spy series for the new Leica D-Lux 007 edition, which coincides with a new photography exhibition celebrating 60 years of Bond on-screen.

It has been given an exterior overhaul, with rhombus-textured material on the hand grip, outer body and wrist strap. The classic 007 logo has been etched into the top plate, and the lens cap carries the iconic gun barrel design.

Behind the new look sits identical hardware to the regular D-Lux 7 fixed-lens compact. There’s a 17MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, paired to a 24-75mm lens with f/1.7-2.8 aperture. Operation is fully manual, with an aperture control ring on the lens barrel, and EV and shutter speed dials on the top plate. An EVF viewfinder is built-in for image composition, or there’s a touchscreen display at the rear.

There’s a burst mode that can manage 11fps still shooting, and it supports 4K video recording at 30fps. A hot shoe mount on the top plate supports detachable flashes and other accessories.

Leica is kicking off sales to coincide with an exhibition of Bond photography, which opens at its London Gallery today and runs until the 21st of March. It was compiled with help from producer Michael G. Wilson, and digs back through 60 years of archive images.

The Leica D-Lux 007 isn’t quite for your eyes only, but will see a production run limited to just 1962 units – so they’ll be rarer than a British secret service license to kill. Aspiring agents will be able to pick one up from Leica stores worldwide, or the Leica website, for £1750.