Lego Transformers Optimus Prime is more than meets the eye

Lego Transformers? Word was it would never happen, because Lego and Transformers owners Hasbro had a rivalry that comparatively made Man City and Man Utd seem like close chums. But an Autobot has risen from the ranks and used the power of The Matrix to light our darkest hour. Or the two companies realised they could make sacks of cash when working together. Anyway: Lego Transformers Optimus Prime is here – and he’s chonky.

Lego Transformers Optimus Prime will be available in June, priced at £150/$170. When built – from a whopping 1508 pieces – the Autobot leader measures an impressive 35cm tall. Posing isn’t a problem: he has 19 points of articulation – although seemingly no knees. You also get a brick-built ion blaster and energon axe to duff up Lego Decepticons we hope are being worked on right now. (Hint hint, Hasbro/Lego folks: Soundwave superior, Autobot inferior!)

But, hang on, you might say: Optimus Prime is a Transformer. He’s not an action figure. That has not been lost on the design team. Echoing the classic G1 1980s toy, you can convert Optimus into his ‘tractor trailer’ form without any rebuilding shenanigans and drive him around your desk, looking for injustices to right.

One shall stand, one shall (hopefully not) fall

In either mode, Optimus is fortunately sturdy, given that there’s no stand. But you do get a plaque that details his rank, motto (“Freedom is the right of all sentient beings”) and stats from the original toy’s ‘tech specs’ – those ones you needed a rectangle of transparent red plastic to decipher. If all that doesn’t tickle your nostalgia nubbin, you must have been a Gobots fan – and we’ve nothing to say to you.

Unsurprisingly, the designer who brought brick-built Optimus into the world is thrilled with his creation. “Optimus Prime has become a pop culture symbol of courage, selflessness, and great leadership as well as an awesome toy that embodies the problem-solving and creativity skills that [Lego and Hasbro] value so much,” said Lego Senior Designer Joseph Patrick Kyde. “It’s been a wonderful and challenging task to bring him to life using Lego bricks, especially making sure that he can shift modes without disassembly and stay true to his signature look and style.”

As ever, though, do treat Lego Optimus Prime with the reverence such a leader deserves. The Decepticons might not be able to hit a barn door at ten paces, but let your very young kid near this model and there’s a good chance instead of transforming from robot to truck and back again, he’ll instead transform into a sad jumble of bricks on the floor.

• 50 best large Lego sets: the top enormous Lego sets you should buy