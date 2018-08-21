Insta360 Pro 2 brings the joy of six to virtual reality

If you’re filming VR video, you need to capture the action from all angles to make it truly immersive. That’s where the Insta360 Pro 2 comes in – it’s a professional-grade VR rig that’s kitted out with six – six! – cameras. Which means action from every angle, no matter how undignified. Costing $4,999.95 (£3,935.36) and available now from the Insta360 store, it shoots 8K-per-eye quality, and offers a streamlined production process for pros, including effortless FlowState stabilisation, long-range live monitoring, and simplified post-production in partnership with Adobe. It also looks like something you’d see hovering around a corridor in the Death Star, which is mainly why we love it.