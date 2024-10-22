I wish I owned the car this espresso machine was based on

When it comes to the latest coffee making tech, most hardware is focused on espresso. You’ve got plenty of options that’ll make you a tasty brew. But what about one that looks good while doing it? This limited edition espresso machine from Porsche and La Marzocco makes me wish I owned the car its design was based on. And the coffee? It’s bound to be top-notch.

This bit of kit is a limited-edition version of the Linea Micra espresso machine. The brands are only making 911 (of course) of these espresso machines – so they’re extremely limited. Naturally, they’re not just any old espresso machines. They’re dripping with design cues inspired by Porsche sports cars, ensuring your morning coffee ritual feels that bit more special.

There are two versions to choose from: Slate Grey Neo, a sleek design reflecting Porsche’s classic colour palette, and the bolder Martini Racing design, a tribute to the famous partnership between Porsche and Martini Racing. If you’re a fan of retro motorsport, you’ll love how it echoes the legendary 911 Carrera RSR that won the Targa Florio back in 1973.

There are plenty of design nods to get excited about. From the twist handles that mimic Porsche’s drive mode switch to the magnetic drip tray and cup warmer, the Linea Micra is packed with little details that pay homage to the brand’s beloved sports cars. The anodised aluminium rotary and portafilter handles give it a premium feel.

The Linea Micra doesn’t just look good; it’s also packing some serious coffee-making tech under the hood. It’s a dual-boiler machine, meaning it can brew espresso and steam milk simultaneously without compromising on performance. The quick heat-up time and easy-to-use controls make it ideal for those mornings when you need your caffeine fix, sharpish. Plus, it comes with a two-litre water tank, an integrated steam wand for frothing milk, and can even be connected directly to a water line.

If you’re keen to get your hands on one, you can find the machine in Porsche Centres or online shop. Pricing starts at £4,970, so it’s certainly an investment. And with only 911 machines available, you’ll need to act fast.