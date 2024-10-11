I think Nintendo has made the best alarm clock ever

Like most people, I grew up playing Nintendo games in one way or another. For me, it was the DS and the Wii. But Nintendo’s consoles have touched most generations. So colour me surprised when the gaming giant announces it’s releasing an alarm clock. But thanks to its healthy dose of nostalgia, I think this could be the best alarm clock ever.

The aptly named Nintendo Alarmo is an alarm clock for those of us who want to wake up feeling like we’ve just stepped out of the Mushroom Kingdom itself. So, what’s the deal with this magical, Nintendo-flavoured clock?

It’s pretty much the perfect blend of gaming nostalgia and everyday functionality. The Alarmo has a motion sensor, meaning you can lazily snooze your alarm just by waving your hand – no need to fumble for buttons when you’re still half asleep. Or, if you’re feeling virtuous, you can actually stop the alarm by getting out of bed.

But the real fun comes from the customisable soundscapes. Nintendo gives you 35 different scenes to choose from, all inspired by five big games: Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4, and Ring Fit Adventure. If that’s not enough, Nintendo plans to roll out even more scenes, like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, through free updates.

There’s also sleep data thrown in for good measure, showing you how much you tossed and turned the night before. You can set an hourly chime to keep your day properly Nintendo-fied, and decide how aggressive you want the alarm to be. If you’re the type who needs a bit of urgency to wake up, Steady Mode will ramp up the intensity the longer you stay in bed. But if you prefer things a bit more Zen, Gentle Mode keeps things softer. Alarmo even offers sleepy sounds to help you drift off.

Alarmo will set you back $100/£90. If you’re a Nintendo Switch Online member in the US or Canada, you can grab it right now from the My Nintendo Store. If you’re not a member, you’ll have to wait until early 2025 when it hits regular retail shelves. It’s also available at the Nintendo store in New York, no membership needed, if you fancy picking it up in person.