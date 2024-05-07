Nintendo Switch 2 confirmed: here’s when it’ll launch
Spoiler alert: it's not coming at Nintendo's event in June. But, the gaming brand told us when to expect the second Nintendo Switch
We finally know when the Nintendo Switch is going to launch. Nintendo is set to hold an event in June, and many fans speculated that this is where the gaming giant would reveal the new handheld console. But that’s not the case. June’s Nintendo Direct event will not feature the console. Instead, it’s going to launch after that, but before the end of March 2025.
The president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, shared an update about the Nintendo Switch 2 on Twitter/X. Speaking about the upcoming event in June, he specifically said that “there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation.” But, he did clarify that the device would launch before the end of this fiscal year – which means it has to appear sometime before the end of March.
So just when should you expect to see the handheld make an appearance? The first Nintendo Switch was revealed in October 2016, and was then available from March 2017. And we expect the second generation to do the same. Not only would that hit the timeline Furukawa spoke about, it would also mean the console was available to order for Christmas. Alternatively, Nintendo might release the whole thing before the end of this year, so consoles were available for Christmas. Long story short, expect an unveiling this year.
We already know what we want to see with the Nintendo Switch 2. But Nintendo must also be quite conscious of not making the same mistakes it did with the Wii U. Mistakes were made when it came to the Wii U. It had some underrated games, but the console failed to make quite the same impact as the Nintendo Wii. As for what to expect from the Switch 2, the rumour mill reckons it’ll get a larger 8-inch display and new magnetic attachments for the Joy-Cons.
