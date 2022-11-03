Hydrow Wave gives your home workouts a colourful makeover

Exercise equipment rarely blends in with the rest of your household furniture, unless you’re lucky enough to have a full-on home gym – but the latest line of Hydrow compact rowing machines might just be the stealth fitness upgrade your expanding waistline has been crying out for.

The Hydrow Wave Rower now comes in a handful of bright colours, including Sunset, Sunrise, River, and Forest, which are all that little bit easier on the eye than the original black version. Just like that model, these brighter versions can be stored upright so as not to completely take over the room they’re in, while also being small and simple enough for home delivery and setup – no installation appointment required.

It’s 30% smaller and lighter than the OG Hydrow Rower, but delivers the same all-over exercise that the firm says engages twice the number of muscle groups as cycling or running. So there’s no excuse for not shifting those extra pounds.

Dynamic resistance and electromagnetic braking apparently give a convincing feeling of being on the water, while also keeping noise to a minimum, and everything you need to get your sweat on is included in the box.

Workouts are streamed live or on-demand to the built-in display, with sessions let by world-class athletes. Circuit training will be coming later this year, with a mix of workouts both on and off the machine covering aerobics and strength training.

The new colourful Hydrow Wave is set to start at £1695, but if you don’t mind black the regular version can still be snapped up for £1395. Both are available directly from the Hydrow website right now.