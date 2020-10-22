Hummer EV is an all-electric supercar that does 0-60mph in just 3 seconds

Want to rock up to an early 2000s P. Diddy bash in style, but the gas-guzzling Hummers on offer aren’t cutting it? It’s a good thing, then, that GMC recently unveiled the Hummer EV, the ‘first all-electric supertruck’ - with 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 ft/Lb torque and an impressive acceleration of 0-60 mph in three seconds. All this is powered by its bigger-than-average Ultium batteries - an “industry best” for charging - with a range of up to 350 miles. The performance is certainly impressive, but the Hummer EV also has a few tricks up its sleeve. Its aptly named ‘crab mode’ puts your front and rear wheels in sync, allowing you to move diagonally, so you never have to think while parallel parking again. It also has the latest version of Super Cruise, allowing a more hands-off approach to your driving so you can spend more quality time with that 13.4 inch ‘infotainment’ screen. The Hummer EV will have the first in-car system designed on Unreal Engine, running on Android with an Intel CPU and a hefty 64GB of memory to boot. All that power under the hood isn’t just for Google Maps either - it’ll arrive with a series of useful widgets (with more to come) such as ‘pitch-and-roll’ balance detection which adjusts its wheels accordingly. You can order one now starting from around £87,000 with a release later in 2021.