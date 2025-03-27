HMD Amped Buds come with a case that can charge your phone

Unless the case for your wireless earbuds has Tardis-like qualities, it’s probably not much use for charging your phone – but the HMD Amped Buds are different.

Rather than breaking the laws of physics to make them, HMD has instead decided to give the charging case the Amped Buds live in reverse wireless-charging skills and a massive 1600mAh battery.

That translates to a whopping 95 hours of listening time if you use it exclusively for the headphones, but plonk an iPhone 16 on it and you can use that juice to top the battery up by as much as 20% (or 24% if you plug into it using a USB-C cable instead). Even if the case isn’t full, that should still give you just enough extra to get home or book an Uber before your phone conks out completely.

The buds themselves last about eight hours with the ANC turned off, so there’s enough power inside that case to charge them more than 10 times over. Their spring-loaded hinge design means they slot into the sides of the case, which is just 14mm thick and only weighs 80g. It’s also magnetic, so you can stick it to the back of a compatible phone to charge it.

HMD is best known for its affordable smartphones, so while we’re not expecting the Amped Buds to bother your AirPods Pro when it comes to sound quality, you still get precision-tuned 10mm drivers, noise-cancelling to keep out any distracting racket, and there’s a customisable EQ available within the companion app.

The Amped Buds are available in black, pink or cyan and will set you back £180. The only battery you’ll have to worry about dying now is the one in your Tardis.

