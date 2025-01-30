Godox MA5R boosts both your battery and your snaps

If you carry a power bank around with you “just in case” but rarely use it, you need to get yourself one with its own side hustle – like the Godox MA5R.

When your iPhone is low on juice the Godox MA5R is a simple MagSafe charger, which will clamp to the back of your blower and wirelessly add precious digits to your remaining battery life. There’s 4900mAh inside, so it should be good for the best part of a full charge.

But the Godox MA5R also has a second job. Swivel it round 90 degrees when it’s attached to your phone and you’ll reveal the selfie light, which is positioned next to a small display that shows you how much power is left inside, but the main event is on the side facing outwards. Here you’ll find a whole array of colour-changing LEDs that you can use to take your food snaps to the next level.

Using the Godox Light app you can also adjust the brightness and temperature of both lights. The selfie one has a range of 2800K to 6500K, while the filling lamp goes from 1800K to 10000K, with the latter also offering 14 pre-programmed effects to jazz up your videos, including fake lightning, a flickering fire, and even the flashing lights of a cop car.

As long as you haven’t been using it to top up your phone, the battery will last up to three hours and 40 minutes on full brightness.

At just 13mm thick and 164g you’ll barely notice it in your coat pocket, and with a price tag of only £56/$49 it won’t make a massive impact on your bank balance either.

