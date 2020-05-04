Withings Sleep Analyzer is the dream accessory for slumbers

Withings has been sleeping on the job. How else do you explain the upgrades given to its slumber tracker. Replacing the Withings Sleep, the Sleep Analyzer (£120) looks near-identical, but increases the ability to detect sleep apnea, which affects up to a billion people around the world, making it harder for them to breath. A daily Sleep Score out of 100 is calculated by how deep, long and restfulyour night's sleep was, while sharing the data with a sleep doctor could help with a diagnosis and ongoing monitoring. Withings has always been reassuringly transparent about its devices claimed medical benefits, and here the sleep apnea element has been validated by separate clinical studies it says come close to matching actual sleep clinic results.