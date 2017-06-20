The Venturesafe X30 is a backpack that can’t be stolen

When you’re heading down the dodgy part of town, you want to know that your particulars are safely stashed in the bag upon your back. What, though, if some naughty sort goes and slashes your straps? If you’re wearing this PacSafe Venturesafe X30 (US$169.95), the answer is laugh: this spacious 30L sack has a slashproof metal mesh running through the external material and straps to prevent any quick-cut thefts. In-built zip clips keep your openings secure, too, while an aluminium back panel and stowable hip straps should keep your spine in good shape, whatever weight of valuables you choose to haul.