Toast Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary with Smeg’s limited edition FAB28 fridge

In the market for a new fridge? Sure, you could go smart, safe in the knowledge that you’ll never run out of milk again. But we’re yet to see a smart fridge as attention-grabbing as the Mickey Mouse-ified FAB28, a very limited edition collaborative effort between Smeg and Disney. To celebrate the 90th anniversary of Disney’s mascot, the design-minded Italian appliance brand will make 90 fridges, each featuring a bespoke sketch of Mickey looking like he’s about to pinch your cheese, as well as a silver plaque signifying its unique number. You can pick one up from Smeg’s flagship Regent Street store for £1,699.