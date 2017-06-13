SolCube powers your campsite with the sun

At its advent, the solar cell seemed to answer all of humanity’s questions. Alas, it soon became apparent that cramming one onto a tiny puck wouldn’t banish the backup battery from your tent. SolCube (from €799, Indiegogo) changes all of that. This cube and panel combo gathers energy from the sun’s lumens, before storing it in a battery ready for your consumption. And it’ll actually be worth it, too: the SolCube Standard, for example, can keep your beer fridge running for up to 6 hours on a single charge. Want to boost your recharge rate? Stack together two medium solar modules for pro light harvesting.