ShredMate is a bike sensor that tracks every aspect of your ride

Nothing worse, we reckon, than doing something really great (nailing the perfect trail trail on your mountain bike, for example) and not having the evidence to back it up. Enter ShredMate (£60, due March 2018), boldly positioning itself as the first computer speed sensor developed purely for mountain biking. Bluetooth Low Energy pairs the motion sensor with your smartphone, and a few clever algorithms track everything from your max jump airtime and g-force, to speed and distance covered. The nifty gadget, which you can back on Kickstarter, automatically detects when you’re hitting a rough trail, allowing you to plan your next ride accordingly. And the clincher? A single charge will get you through more than six months.