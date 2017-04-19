Sennheiser's fluffy plug-in is the underwater mic your GoPro needs

Got yourself a GoPro Hero 4? Lucky you. While its footage is pretty, its sound quality can leave plenty to be desired, especially when you’re snapping snowboard shots on a windy mountainside or catching big waves by the beach. Thankfully, Sennheiser’s new MKE 2 Elements mic cuts out the fuzz with some, err, fuzz. Wrapped in the fluffy stuff that keeps wind noise at bay, this audio accessory replaces the standard Hero 4 back panel to serve up sweeter rugged sounds. It’s waterproof, too, so you’ll be able to record the dolphins remarking on just how gnarly your carve and snap is.