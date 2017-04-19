Sennheiser's fluffy plug-in is the underwater mic your GoPro needs

Better sound, wet or not
Gear
by 
|
1 hour ago

Got yourself a GoPro Hero 4? Lucky you. While its footage is pretty, its sound quality can leave plenty to be desired, especially when you’re snapping snowboard shots on a windy mountainside or catching big waves by the beach. Thankfully, Sennheiser’s new MKE 2 Elements mic cuts out the fuzz with some, err, fuzz. Wrapped in the fluffy stuff that keeps wind noise at bay, this audio accessory replaces the standard Hero 4 back panel to serve up sweeter rugged sounds. It’s waterproof, too, so you’ll be able to record the dolphins remarking on just how gnarly your carve and snap is.

Gear
Share
Share