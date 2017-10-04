Samsung’s Mixed Reality headset has Oculus Rift in its (OLED) sights

Choosing a Windows Mixed Reality headset has become a predicament similar in difficulty to choosing a crisp flavour at lunchtime, only much more expensive. Each offers something a little bit different, and now Samsung is getting in on the action. On paper, the HMD Odyssey looks like the pick of the bunch - the Nik Naks Nice 'n' Spicy of Mixed Reality headsets, if you will. It boasts dual-AMOLED displays, each with a 1440 x 1600 resolution, and a 110-degree field of view. In fact, a feature set like this puts the Odyssey on a par with VR’s premium big hitters Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive. Like the former, headphones are built in to the headset, which will cost $499 (£425) when it goes on sale in November.