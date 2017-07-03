Salomon’s new shoe lets you control your come down

Hiking up hills is great - except when you find yourself at the top of a peak at tea time. When the urge for an Early Grey hits, you need shoes you can rely on to get you down to the tea room. Thankfully, Salomon’s new X-Ultra 3 GTX (£125) treads come complete with descent control tech. Not a complex abseiling system, it’s a specially patterned patch on the sole that clutches rocks better than clotted cream on a fresh scone. They’re comfortable, too, thanks to an OrthoLite footbed, while a GoreTex inner should keep your feet smelling fresher than a pot of rooibos.