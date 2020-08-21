Razer’s new Productivity Suite is more about spreadsheets than headshots

When you think of Razer, you probably think of RGB lighting and dizzying control options. But enough about gaming accessories - Razer’s latest range of products is more about boosting your productivity at home than your kill count. In collaboration with office furniture specialists, Humanscale, the Productivity Suite focuses on ergonomics and maximum efficiency at work. The Razer Pro Click mouse (€110) positions your wrist at a 30-degree angle, preventing discomfort and purportedly reducing your risk of developing health conditions such as Tendonitis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. It incorporates extended palm, thumb, and pinky supports to fully support the entire hand, and has eight programmable buttons. The Razer Pro Type (€150) is a Bluetooth keyboard that uses Razer’s orange mechanical switches and has white LED backlit keys that should withstand up to 80 million keystrokes. And finally we have the Razer Pro Glide (€12), a mouse mat with a textured micro-weave cloth surface and cushioning for long-term comfort. They’re all available to buy now.