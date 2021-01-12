Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige lets AI take care of your teeth

Brushing teeth should be second nature after doing it for most of our lives, but the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige is here to do it better. How? Powered by AI, it’ll provide real-time guidance taking in data 100 times a second to make sure you're doing it right and not making common mistakes like applying too much pressure to your gnashers. It uses multiple sensors and adjusts the mode to guarantee the best clean for teeth and gums. The Sonicare app will also measure motion, position, duration and frequency of brushing and you can generate a report at the tap of a button should you like to show proof to your dentist, or if you’re really scraping the barrel for small talk on a date. With auto-syncing on board, you needn’t worry about taking your phone to the bathroom either. No word on price or availability just yet, but a billion doller smile don't come cheap.