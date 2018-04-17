Modularized Drone is a set of rotors and clamps that enables small objects to soar through the air

Most drones look like someone attached four rotors to a flattened camera, and only rarely does one buck the trend. But Modularized Drone (HK$548 – about £49) reckons you should be calling the shots on what your drone looks like – and even what it comprises. What you get looks like an unholy concoction of Lego-like bricks, rotors, and clothes pegs. But this means you’re armed with a tiny kit that can make airborne anything under 120g (the maximum payload) – at least for about ten minutes (the maximum battery life). Essential, then, for transforming plastic block creations into flying machines, or transporting that cup of coffee to a co-worker when you can’t be bothered walking to the other end of the office.