News
Modularized Drone is a set of rotors and clamps that enables small objects to soar through the air
Make this idea fly
We are part of The Trust Project What is it?
Most drones look like someone attached four rotors to a flattened camera, and only rarely does one buck the trend. But Modularized Drone (HK$548 – about £49) reckons you should be calling the shots on what your drone looks like – and even what it comprises. What you get looks like an unholy concoction of Lego-like bricks, rotors, and clothes pegs. But this means you’re armed with a tiny kit that can make airborne anything under 120g (the maximum payload) – at least for about ten minutes (the maximum battery life). Essential, then, for transforming plastic block creations into flying machines, or transporting that cup of coffee to a co-worker when you can’t be bothered walking to the other end of the office.
Gear