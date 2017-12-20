Magic Leap has officially unveiled its mixed reality headset, and we’re getting a very cyberpunk vibe

We know what you’re thinking. Magic Leap has just launched a pair of goggles designed to be worn while you hurl a super-powered motorbike around a neon-lit, rain-soaked fictional metropolis, before cutting a deal with some shady policeman who have machine guns for arms, right? Well, not quite. Distinctly cyberpunk-y as it undoubtedly is, the Magic Leap One is actually a mixed reality headset, finally revealed to the world after months of speculation. The glasses, reportedly on sale in late 2018, are connected to a small but powerful external computer, called the Lightpack, and by using an artificial light field it’s able to seamlessly project persistent objects onto the world around you. According to Rolling Stone (we recommend reading the article to really get your head around this thing), the notably compact headset, which comes in two sizes, somehow packs in four built-in microphones and at least six external cameras for tracking. The speakers are also part of the headset itself, providing spatial audio as you interact with the environment using the handheld controller. Expect to find out a lot more in the coming months.