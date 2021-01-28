Lego’s Porsche 911 lets you construct two versions of an icon from 1458 plastic parts

From the Fiat 500 to the ECTO-1, Lego’s brick vehicle collection has range. But with its Porsche 911 Turbo and 911 Targa (£119.99, available 1 March) the company is doing something a bit different. As the kit’s name suggests, it allows you to piece together two takes on the iconic car, depending on whether you prefer the fixed-roof 911 Turbo or getting rained on when inside a 911 Targa. In either case, the result is a striking Lego take on the original car, with its classic curves and angled headlamps. Inside, there’s a beautifully recreated interior, complete with snazzy styling, a detailed dashboard and tilting seats, in tan, obviously. There’s even functional steering for when you take your 350mm, 1458-piece pride and joy for a test drive across the living room floor.