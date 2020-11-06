Lego’s new ECTO-1 uses 2352 plastic pieces to reimagine the iconic Ghostbusters car

We’ve already had two Lego ECTO-1 cars in recent years. The first was a minifig-scale Ideas set, based on the original film’s vehicle; the second featured the car and cast of the 2016 reboot. Ghostbusters ECTO-1 (£179.99) aims for something very different, in using a whopping 2352 bricks to piece together a highly detailed 47cm long converted 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance. Naturally, this all ties in with the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife film, but if bustin’ has made you feel good since 1984, you’ll find plenty to love here: a moving ghost sniffer; the extendable rear gunner seat; a working steering wheel; authentic logos. Fortunately, there’s nothing in the box ready to slime you, although when the car’s built you should probably carefully put it on a high shelf and not give it to any resident five-year-olds, or you might return to a bile of bricks that looks like a poltergeist has got busy with your pride and joy.