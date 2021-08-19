News
Le Feu’s eco fireplaces burn bioethanol for greener heat
Low carbon ignitions
Crackling logs might be the last word in cosy comfort, but burning wood is bad news for the planet. For a fireplace that won’t fill the air with harmful particles, light up one of Le Feu’s futuristic flamers (from £1600). Instead of bark and branches, the Danish domes burn bioethanol – a fuel made entirely from plant parts. Add 1.5 litres to the built-in burner for up to six hours of eco heat. And with zero smoke or smell, the greener grills are good for the terrace or the TV room – no chimney necessary. Swappable stands mean its easy to find the right fit for your home: suspend a stove from the ceiling for chic Scandi style, or try a tripod for freestanding flames with a War of the Worlds aesthetic.
