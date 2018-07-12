inCharge All in One is a charging cable for your keychain that can connect any device to USB

Digital devices are great until the second they run out of juice. At that point, you need to fish about for a cable – and hope you have the right one on you. Alternatively, stick an inCharge All in One ($11) on your keychain. This dinky cable’s magnetic ends snap together and are connected by durable eco-leather. When separated, one end plugs into a standard USB port, and the other into your USB-C device. Not got a spangly new iPhone or Android phone yet? No problem: slide off the adapter to get at the dual Lightning/micro-USB plug. Blazing headlong into the future, going all-in on USB-C, and visibly sickened by old connector technology? You’re covered, too (and probably overdoing it with the disgust) – there’s a USB-C-only variant, which also happens to be four bucks cheaper.