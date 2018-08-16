The Iconic Pillow Collection is a cuddly tribute to tech that changed the world

Some people love their Apple kit a little bit too much. But if you’ve ever tried to give it a hug, those sharp edges get you right in the squishy bits. Until now, that is, because Iconic Pillow Collection (from $39) reimagines game-changing technology classics as pillows. Five options are available, resembling 1977’s Apple II, 1984’s Mac, 1998’s iMac, 2001’s iPod, and 2007’s iPhone. There’s no tech within – no sneaky USB ports, Wi-Fi or speakers. But Stuff is reliably informed the material used is “ultra soft” and the craftsmanship is top-notch. And, for once, you won’t be wanting a tech product to be thinner either – after all, a bit of extra stuffing just gives you more to cuddle.