Canyon’s bike customisation programme makes me want to sell my car

If you’re someone who’s ever spent hours daydreaming about the perfect bike setup, Canyon’s new MyCanyon customisation programme might just push you over the edge – straight into your savings account.

Now available to customers across Europe, MyCanyon lets you tailor one of the brand’s top-tier road bikes – the Aeroad CFR – down to the smallest detail.

For example, want Zipp 454 wheels and a custom paint job from Felipe Pantone? You got it. Prefer DT Swiss hoops and a name sticker on the frame? That’s there too. This is the kind of configurator you lose hours to, not out of frustration, but because it’s genuinely fun.

Launched earlier this year in the US and parts of Asia, MyCanyon arrives in Europe with expanded features. It’s not just about flashy colours, though you’ll find three artist-designed frame collections and an upcoming artwork drop. You can also dial in comfort and performance by adjusting saddle, stem, wheels, tyres and even your handlebar’s aero profile.

You can even spec Canyon’s latest CP0048/49 bars, which drop the position of the rider in a lower, more compact riding position to save up to 14 watts.

Even better, the whole experience happens online or via the Canyon app, with a smooth UI and neat 3D AR visualisation tool. You can spin your bike, zoom in on paint details, and get a live preview of your dream build before ordering. Once you hit buy, you can track its build progress step-by-step.

Pricing starts from €10,499, depending on how fancy you go with the finish and bits. Sure, that’s well into used car territory. But if you’re the kind of rider who thinks a two-wheeled rocket that looks like rolling street art sounds better than a second-hand hatchback, this is your moment.

Liked this? The Seiko Prospex Alpinist ‘Night Sky’ might be my favourite model yet