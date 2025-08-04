The new Snoopy MoonSwatch Moonshine Gold hides a neat secret on the dial

Swatch is once again reaching for the stars – and the Earth – with its latest MoonSwatch release. The Bioceramic MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase – Moonshine Gold isn’t just another colourful collab with Snoopy on the dial, it’s a watch with something hidden beneath the surface, quite literally.

At first glance, this is classic MoonSwatch fare: a 42mm case made from navy Bioceramic, a matching rubber strap with Velcro closure, and all the usual branding (note, that’s the upgraded strap) – Omega x Swatch, Speedmaster logo, and the MoonSwatch name loud and proud.

It even includes the now-signature “S” etched into the centre of the biosourced glass, to help differentiate it from fakes.

But the real magic lies in the new complications. First up is Swatch’s “Earth phase” display – a clever spin on the traditional moon phase that shows how Earth would look from the Moon. Just like its lunar counterpart, it follows a 29.5-day cycle, only in reverse. The Earth is shown at the 10 o’clock subdial, complete with oceans that glow blue under UV light.

Look a little closer, and you’ll spot Snoopy and Woodstock, dressed in full astronaut gear, standing on the Moon and marvelling at Earth.

Shine a UV torch at the dial, and a hidden phrase appears in the form of a speech bubble saying, “I beat everybody…” This is Snoopy proudly proclaiming his victory in a race to the moon. A secret detail that adds a layer of charm and celebrates the spirit of curiosity and exploration.

Over at the 2 o’clock subdial, you’ll find a dual moon phase display. Both moons are coated in Omega’s proprietary Moonshine Gold. One is styled in Snoopy’s cartoonish aesthetic, while the other features a net-like design as a nod to the full Sturgeon Moon, which arrives in August – the inspiration for the launch date.

Around back, there’s an Earth-themed battery cover to complete the package.

The Mission to Earthphase – Moonshine Gold will be available exclusively on 9 August 2025, in selected Swatch stores worldwide (not online, like other MoonSwatch models) – the same night as that full Sturgeon Moon. It’s priced at $380 / £335, and if history is anything to go by, there might be a bit of a queue.

Liked this? The Seiko Prospex Alpinist ‘Night Sky’ might be my favourite model yet