Hover 2 is a drone that flies itself while you pose for cinematic selfies

So you’ve reached that point where selfies just aren’t enough. Now you want cinematic video selfies that look like they’ve been ejected from Hollywood’s movie mincer. Enter: Hover 2 ($399). This drone flies itself, so you can get on with the important business of posing. Tap a button and Hover 2 whizzes into the air, cunningly avoiding obstacles with its spatial awareness, keeping track of you with auto-frame technology, and performing amazing camera sweeps by way of AI algorithmic smarts. It’ll output 4K video and 12MP photos, and in the controller-based BlastOff mode will stay aloft for up to 23 minutes, over a 5km range. Either way, that’s more than enough for standing at the top of a hill, staring purposefully at the sky, because you’ve decided you’re the new Brian Cox.