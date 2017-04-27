This helmet brake light will call an ambulance if you crash

Visibility is a constant struggle for bikers, so a detachable helmet light that automatically activates under braking is no bad thing. If the worst happens, though, and you become a little too friendly with the Tarmac, a little plastic light won’t do much to save you - unless it’s the Cosmo Connected (from €99). This gyro-equipped shiner - currently seeking Kickstarter funding - can detect crashes and ping the details to the relevant parties. Paired via Bluetooth with your smartphone, an emergency operator will call if you tumble and, if you don’t respond, send help to your GPS coordinates. It’ll drop your familiars an email, too.