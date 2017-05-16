The Gather modular organiser takes a stylish hand to your gadget clutter

Most desks in the Stuff office are about as tidy as a forest floor, which is why a few of us have our eye on the Gather organiser (from $89). A step up from those steel mesh bland-stands you find in office stores, its base is made from walnut or maple and lets you slide its different modules around for a personalised layout. Among the modules are a phone or tablet stand, headphone stand and a drinks coaster, which can be detached or moved around thanks to the built-in magnets. Okay, it’s a little pricey – but would you dare leave your desk untidy in the presence of this walnut wonder?