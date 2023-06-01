Garmin launches tee-riffic new flagship Approach S70 golfing watch

Keeping on top of your golf game can be somewhat of a challenge, often requiring special gear and a keen eye for detail. Fortunately, Garmin‘s here to help with its new flagship golfing GPS smartwatch – the Approach S70. This high-end golf-tracking watch features a bright AMOLED touchscreen display, GPS tracking, up to 20 hours of GPS battery life, and an incredible 43000 preloaded courses.

Ramping things up a notch from the previous Approach S62, the new Approach S70 upgrades the touchscreen display. You’ll find a new 1.2-inch or 1.4-inch AMOLED display. It’s bright enough for you to still see while going round the course. Surrounding this is a ceramic bezel for added protection. You can grab the watch in either 42mm or 47mm, depending on which fits better on your wrist.

The watch brings an improved and updated version of CourseView, packing full-colour maps for over 43000 different courses across the world. Using these maps, you can preview the biome and more intricate details, with a zoom function allowing you to get up close and personal. Garmin’s Virtual Caddie feature also gets an upgrade, suggesting which club you should use and club data. To get the most out of this, you’ll need to subscribe to Garmin Golf to get extra data, such as slope direction.

In addition to tracking your golf games, you can use the Approach S70 to track other activities. You can track running, HIIT, yoga, and more using the smartwatch. Plus, you can access 24/7 health data, ranging from your heart rate to sleep. And, like other smartwatches, you’ll receive all your notifications from your phone. Garmin reckons the golfing watch can last 16 days in regular smartwatch mode, and 20 hours in GPS mode.

Ready to up your golfing game with Garmin’s latest bit of kit? The Approach S70 is available to order directly from the brand. It’ll set you back $650/£600 for the 42mm model, and $700/£650 for the larger 47mm spec.