SteelSeries’ Arctis 1 is a headset for budget-conscious gamers

SteelSeries is always a good bet for a well-made gaming headsets, and its latest puts a lot of the good bits of more expensive models into a entry-level pair of cans. The £50 Arctis 1 features the same speaker drivers, soundscape and noise-cancelling ClearCast mic as the Arctis 3, 5, 7 and 9X, but the latter is now detachable (rather than retractable) if you have no desire to talk to 17-year-olds from Leeds who are beating you at FIFA. The Arctis 1 also trades the ski goggle suspension headband for a design better suited to on-the-go use, and its 3.5mm connection means it can be used with the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. It’s available to buy right now.