Sony’s new Gold Wireless Headset for the PlayStation 4 isn’t remotely golden, but you’ll still want one

Once upon a time, there was pair of PS4 headphones called the Wireless Stereo Headset 2.0, or Gold. They looked and sounded great, but they felt like they were going to snap every time you put them on your head. Not ideal. Those cans are history, succeeded in Sony’s product line by the new Gold Wireless Headset. The attractive blue accents are gone, Sony instead opting for an all-black design, but the headband and over-ear cushions have been redesigned to be more comfortable for long sessions (particularly on PS VR) and, hopefully, more durable. Virtual 7.1 surround sound means you’ll hear every giant beast approaching in Monster Hunter: World, and there are two hidden noise-cancelling mics that ensure the tactical orders you bark at your mates are crystal clear. The headphones haven’t made their way to Europe just yet, but Sony is sticking with the $99.99 pricepoint of their predecessor in the US.