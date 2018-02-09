The PocketSprite is a keyring-sized Game Boy lookalike

Is it just us, or are we entering a golden era of comically-tiny-but-just-about-useable games consoles that look a lot like Nintendo’s legendary Game Boy? Just a few weeks ago we told you about the PocketStar, and now the spotlight falls on the equally diminutive PocketSprite. Already overfunded on crowdsupply.com, the ultraportable (and then some) console comes pre-loaded with two emulators, allowing it to play all Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Sega Master System and Game Gear games. It’s open source too, so once you’ve smashed your way that combined library (let’s say late 2019) you can add more, providing you know your way around code. PocketSprite has an 80 x 64 OLED screen, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, with games running on a ESP32 dual-core 240 MHz processor. And in case you’d forgotten, it’s the size of a small keyring. A $55 order qualifies you for worldwide shipping in May.