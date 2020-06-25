The Odyssey G9 is a colossal 49in Dual Quad High Definition curved gaming monitor

Samsung has launched a new high-spec curved gaming monitor that looks like something you'd see on the USS Enterprise -- the glossy J. J. Abrams version, not Shatner's old ride. Dubbed the Odyssey G9 (£1279), the 49in display is the world's first Dual Quad High Definition (5120x1440 resolution) gaming monitor. It features an industry first 1000R curvature, a rapid 1ms response time with a 240Hz refresh rate, 32:9 'super wide' aspect ratio, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and support for HDR10+. The gigantic QLED display even integrates customisable Infinity Core Lighting into its glossy white exterior, which is a nice touch for those with a taste for the extravagant.